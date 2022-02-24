‘Bogus credit card applications surged towards end of 2021’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

‘Bogus credit card applications surged towards end of 2021’

By Press Association
February 24 2022, 12.03am
Credit card application fraud attempts surged at the fastest rate in five years in the last three months of 2021, according to Experian (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Credit card application fraud attempts surged at the fastest rate in five years in the last three months of 2021, according to Experian (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Credit card application fraud attempts surged at the fastest rate in five years in the last three months of 2021, according to a credit reference agency.

The detected fraud rate for cards rose by 42% between October and December 2021 compared with the previous quarter, marking the highest rate since 2017.

The data, taken from the National Fraud Hunter Prevention Service, was analysed by Experian.

Nearly three-quarters of detected cases involved fraudsters using the victim’s current address to apply for credit, Experian said.

Eduardo Castro, managing director, identity and fraud, Experian UK & Ireland, said: “Genuine applications for credit tend to rise as we enter the busy Christmas shopping period, but the extent to which fraudsters tried to take advantage this year is truly eye-opening.

“These figures should serve as a warning as to how important it is that people look after their personal information. We need to be more vigilant online.

“For example, oversharing personal details on social media platforms is easily done, but the consequences can be dire, with nearly three-quarters of the cases we found using the victim’s current address.

“Meanwhile, businesses need robust fraud prevention systems in place to protect customers and technology is helping in the battle. Identifying fraudulent activity at the point of application frees up time and resources for fraud teams to investigate more complex cases.”

The rise in rates can also be in part attributed to financial services’ fraud teams using a sophisticated combination of technologies, Experian added.

This has allowed lenders to decline questionable applications rapidly and efficiently, rather than flagging them for manual review.

New forms of authentication, such as biometrics systems, are also becoming more widely-used, it added.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]