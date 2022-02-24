What the papers say – February 24

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What the papers say – February 24

By Press Association
February 24 2022, 6.27am
The nation’s papers are dominated by the threat of war in Ukraine.

The Guardian and Financial Times report Ukraine’s government declared a state of emergency on Tuesday as the US warned Vladimir Putin is “ready to invade”.

The Daily Express, Metro and Daily Star all carry comments from Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, who said the Russian leader has “gone full tonto”.

The Daily Mirror leads with a warning from Ukraine that Russian forces will enter “hell” if an invasion goes ahead.

Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph says Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to publicly commit to lowering taxes in order to unleash “economic freedom and prosperity” for Britons.

An overhaul of education fees constitutes a “lifelong education tax” for students, according to the i.

The Daily Mail leads with Britain’s spies being urged to consider their “white privilege”.

And The Sun reports 150,000 worth of gems and silverware were stolen from the set of The Crown.

