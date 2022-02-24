Rafael Nadal continues hot start to 2022 in Mexico

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Rafael Nadal continues hot start to 2022 in Mexico

By Press Association
February 24 2022, 10.57am
Rafael Nadal celebrates his victory over Stefan Kozlov (Eduardo Verdugo/AP)
Rafael Nadal celebrates his victory over Stefan Kozlov (Eduardo Verdugo/AP)

Rafael Nadal recorded his best ever start to a season by reaching the quarter-finals of the Mexican Open in Acapulco.

Having begun the year with an ATP title in Melbourne before winning a record-breaking 21st grand slam at the Australian Open, Nadal’s 6-0 6-3 victory over Stefan Kozlov was his 12th of 2022.

That surpassed his run in 2014, when he managed 11 consecutive victories before losing to Stan Wawrinka in the Australian Open final.

Nadal has picked up where he left off in Melbourne and eased past American lucky loser Kozlov, who had been practising with Nadal when he got the call to say he had made it into the tournament.

He managed a gruelling win over Grigor Dimitrov despite severe cramp but, aside from a brief revival in the second set, was unable to trouble Nadal.

The Spaniard, who will next face another American in Tommy Paul, said on atptour.com: “Always it’s important to win as quick as possible. But the most important thing is to win. Tonight has been straight sets, that’s great news, and I’ll try to be ready for tomorrow again against a tough opponent.”

Nadal is on course for a semi-final rematch with Australian Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev, who could overtake Novak Djokovic as world number one next week and eased to a 6-1 6-2 victory over Pablo Andujar.

Daniil Medvedev could overtake Novak Djokovic as world number one
Daniil Medvedev could overtake Novak Djokovic as world number one (Eduardo Verdugo/AP)

Stefanos Tsitsipas was the speediest winner of the day, needing just 47 minutes to defeat JJ Wolf 6-1 6-0.

British number one Cameron Norrie, meanwhile, extended his winning run to six matches following his title in Delray Beach last week by seeing off John Isner 6-7 (2) 6-3 6-4.

Norrie will next meet German lucky loser Peter Gojowczyk, who was the beneficiary of Alexander Zverev’s expulsion from the tournament for aggressively hitting an umpire’s chair with his racket following a doubles defeat on Tuesday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier