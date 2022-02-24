Nato agrees to beef up eastern flank after Russian attack on Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nato agrees to beef up eastern flank after Russian attack on Ukraine

By Press Association
February 24 2022, 11.19am
Damaged radar arrays and other equipment at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine (Sergei Grits/AP)
Damaged radar arrays and other equipment at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine (Sergei Grits/AP)

Nato has agreed at emergency talks to further beef up its land, sea and air forces on its eastern flank near Ukraine and Russia after President Vladimir Putin ordered a military offensive in Ukraine.

“We are deploying additional defensive land and air forces to the eastern part of the alliance, as well as additional maritime assets,” Nato ambassadors said in a statement.

“We have increased the readiness of our forces to respond to all contingencies.”

Countries closest to the conflict – Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland – requested rare consultations under Article 4 of Nato’s founding treaty, which can be launched when “the territorial integrity, political independence or security of any of the (Nato) parties is threatened”.

Russia invades Ukraine
(PA Graphics)

“We have decided, in line with our defensive planning to protect all allies, to take additional steps to further strengthen deterrence and defence across the alliance,” the envoys said.

“Our measures are and remain preventive, proportionate and non-escalatory.”

While some of Nato’s 30 member countries are supplying arms, ammunition and other equipment to Ukraine, Nato as an organisation is not.

It will not launch any military action in support of Ukraine, which is a close partner but has no prospect of joining.

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, however, said in a joint statement: “We would need to urgently provide Ukrainian people with weapons, ammunition and any other kind of military support to defend itself as well as economic, financial and political assistance and support, humanitarian aid.”

“The most effective response to Russia’s aggression is unity,” Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas tweeted.

“Russia’s widespread aggression is a threat to the entire world and to all NATO countries.”

Ms Kallas called for measures “for ensuring the defence of NATO Allies”.

Smoke and flames rise near a military building after an apparent Russian strike in Kyiv, Ukraine
Smoke and flames rise near a military building after an apparent Russian strike in Kyiv, Ukraine (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

Nato began beefing up its defences in north-eastern Europe after Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014.

It has around 5,000 troops and equipment stationed there, but those forces have been beefed up with troops and equipment from several countries in recent months.

A first step now could be to activate the Nato Response Force (NRF), which can number up to 40,000 troops.

A quickly deployable land brigade that is part of the NRF – made up of around 5,000 troops and run by France alongside Germany, Poland, Portugal and Spain – is already on heightened alert.

Some Nato members have also sent troops, aircraft and warships to the Black Sea region, near allies Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey.

The Pentagon has also put up to 8,500 US troops on heightened alert, so they will be prepared to deploy if needed to reassure other allies.

