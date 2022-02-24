Heavy snow brings school closures and travel disruption in Northern Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Heavy snow brings school closures and travel disruption in Northern Ireland

By Press Association
February 24 2022, 11.54am
Snowy conditions at Castle Coole in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh as the county was covered by an overnight snow fall (PA)
Several schools were forced to close and travellers faced disruption after much of Northern Ireland was blanketed by overnight snow.

Counties Fermanagh, Tyrone, Londonderry and Antrim were worst hit by the wintry conditions.

People in Belfast also woke up to snowy scenes on Thursday morning.

Public transport services were disrupted in the early part of the morning.

Snowy conditions at Castle Coole in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh (PA)

Buses in the Co Tyrone town of Dungannon were suspended entirely for a period due to the poor conditions.

A yellow snow warning was due to remain in place until 8pm on Thursday. The Met Office also warned of the potential of lightning.

In a Twitter post on Thursday morning, Translink said: “Due to poor weather conditions please allow for delays/adjustments to journeys in your area this morning.”

Salting and ploughing works were undertaken across the roads network early on Thursday.

TrafficWatch NI warned motorists of “difficult driving conditions”.

“Additional salting being carried out throughout the province this morning – road users are advised to slow down and allow extra time for their journeys,” the roads information service tweeted.

A number of schools in different parts of Northern Ireland were unable to open on Thursday morning due to the snow.

The snowfall came after a period of extreme weather conditions on the island of Ireland following a series of storms over the last week.

