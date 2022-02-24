Oppo unveils Find X5 phone series in bid to challenge Apple and Samsung

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Oppo unveils Find X5 phone series in bid to challenge Apple and Samsung

By Press Association
February 24 2022, 11.54am
The Oppo Find X5 smartphone series (Oppo/PA)
Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has unveiled its latest line-up of premium mobiles as it looks to mount a serious challenge to Apple and Samsung in the UK.

The firm, which is now one of the biggest manufacturers in the world, confirmed the Find X5, Find X5 Lite and Find X5 Pro would all go on sale in the UK on March 24.

The flagship Find X5 Pro, which will cost £1,049, comes with a 6.7-inch display, a high-end triple camera system built in partnership with camera firm Hasselblad and a large battery with fast charging capabilities – all of which make it a rival for the iPhone and Samsung’s Galaxy S Series.

The Find X5 also claims to offer 4K ultra-high-resolution night video on an Android smartphone for the first time.

The other devices in the range, the Find X5 and Find X5 Lite are priced at £749 and £419 respectively and will come with similar or slightly reduced specifications.

Industry expert and chief analyst at CCS Insight, Ben Wood, said the new devices showed Oppo was “well-positioned to take Huawei’s position as a leading Android challenger to Samsung”.

“Coming hot on the heels of the innovative Find N folding phone, the Find X5 family delivers Oppo’s flagship range for 2022,” he said.

“These devices are designed to go head-to-head with Samsung’s Galaxy S22 smartphones and will be key products for Oppo as it seeks to further grow its share in Western European markets.”

“Oppo is well-positioned to take Huawei’s position as a leading Android challenger to Samsung. The Find X5 family is a nicely designed range and the Find X5 Pro offers an eye-catching halo product, particularly the ceramic white variant. The company now needs to double down on its marketing to drive consumer awareness of its brand and products.

“Oppo’s partnership with Hasselblad for the Find X5 and X5 Pro, which was originally established with sister company OnePlus, should help the company flex its imaging muscles in the face of fearsome competition on camera performance from Apple and Samsung.”

William Liu, Oppo’s president of global marketing, said the company was “redrawing the boundaries of the mobile experience across design, imaging, battery technology and performance”.

