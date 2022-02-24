Sebastian Vettel threatens Russian Grand Prix boycott

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Sebastian Vettel threatens Russian Grand Prix boycott

By Press Association
February 24 2022, 1.45pm
Sebastian Vettel has said he will boycott the Russian GP (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Sebastian Vettel has said he will boycott the Russian GP (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel has said he will boycott the Russian Grand Prix.

Formula One bosses are under increasing pressure to cancel the race – scheduled to take place on September 25 – after Russia president Vladimir Putin declared an invasion on neighbouring Ukraine.

UEFA is understood to be drawing up contingency plans over where to host the Champions League final, with the showpiece due to take place in St Petersburg on May 28.

Spain F1 Pre-Season Testing
Lewis Hamilton, pictured in pre-season testing in Barcelona, won the Russian Grand Prix last year (AP)

But F1 has so far refused to scrap the round in Sochi. The grid’s major players are set to stage a crisis summit on Thursday night.

Vettel, one of the grid’s leading figures and director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, said: “My own opinion is that I should not go and I will not go.

“I woke up to this morning’s news, and it is horrible to see what is happening.

“I am sorry for the innocent people that are losing their lives, that are getting killed for stupid reasons. It is a very strange and mad leadership.

“I am shocked and sad to see what is going on. I am sure it is something the drivers will talk about, so we will see going forward, but I think my decision is already made. It would be wrong to race in the country.”

World champion Max Verstappen added: “When a country is at war, it is not correct to race there.”

The race at Sochi’s Olympic Park, added to the calendar in 2014 after former supremo Bernie Ecclestone struck a lucrative deal with Putin, is due to move to Igora Drive, 40 miles north of St Petersburg, from next year.

An F1 spokesperson earlier said: “Formula One is closely watching the very fluid developments like many others and at this time has no further comment on the race scheduled for September.

“We will continue to monitor the situation very closely.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier