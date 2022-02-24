Judge approves Boeing settlement with investors over 737 Max

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Judge approves Boeing settlement with investors over 737 Max

By Press Association
February 24 2022, 5.49pm
The final version of the 737 Max, the Max 10, takes off from Renton Airport in Washington on its first flight on June 18 2021 (Ellen M Banner/The Seattle Times via AP, Pool)
The final version of the 737 Max, the Max 10, takes off from Renton Airport in Washington on its first flight on June 18 2021 (Ellen M Banner/The Seattle Times via AP, Pool)

A US judge has approved a 237.5 million dollar (£177.5 million) settlement of a lawsuit in which Boeing investors accused company board members of failing to properly oversee safety issues around the 737 Max before two of the planes crashed, killing 346 people.

The investors filed the so-called derivative lawsuit on behalf of Boeing.

Insurers for several current and former Boeing directors will pay the settlement to Boeing.

New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, representing two funds that sued Boeing, said the settlement included needed safety reforms such as a method for employees to raise concerns and adding a board member with aviation or safety experience.

“We hope this settlement will help safeguard Boeing and the flying public against future catastrophe and protect shareholders’ long-term investments in the company,” he said.

The settlement, which was reached in November, was approved on Wednesday by a court in Delaware.

Boeing and two of its subcontractors also face lawsuits by families of passengers who died in the 2018 and 2019 crashes.

On Thursday, one of those families asked a federal judge in Chicago to add Boeing chief executive David Calhoun and former chief executive Dennis Muilenburg as defendants.

A lawyer for the parents of 24-year-old Samya Stumo said the executives have not been held accountable or acknowledged fault in connection with the second crash, which occurred five months after the first one.

