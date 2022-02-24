James Maddison nets twice at Randers as Leicester ease into last 16

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
James Maddison nets twice at Randers as Leicester ease into last 16

By Press Association
February 24 2022, 7.54pm Updated: February 24 2022, 8.35pm
James Maddison bagged a brace as Leicester defeated Randers (Tim Goode/PA)
James Maddison bagged a brace as Leicester defeated Randers (Tim Goode/PA)

Harvey Barnes struck early on before James Maddison added a second-half brace as Leicester eased into the Europa Conference League last 16 with a 7-2 aggregate win over Randers.

Leicester’s 4-1 victory at the King Power Stadium a week ago meant their Danish opponents were second favourites to advance and the Foxes swelled their lead even further within two minutes of the second leg getting under way.

Barnes, one of four changes Brendan Rodgers made following Sunday’s defeat to Wolves, opened the scoring and Maddison twice curled home from outside the box after the interval in his side’s comfortable 3-1 away win.

Randers spurned several chances to make the contest a more even affair – at least on the night – but were gifted a consolation when Stephen Odey capitalised on a rare mistake from Kasper Schmeichel six minutes from time.

Harvey Barnes opened the scoring for Leicester (Richard Sellers/PA)
Harvey Barnes opened the scoring for Leicester (Richard Sellers/PA)

This was not a vintage performance from the visitors, who have slid down to 12th in the Premier League having failed to win since December 28 with a number of injuries taking their toll on their squad this season.

Indeed Schmeichel made several important saves before a back pass bobbled on him and his mis-control allowed Odey in late on but the midlands club kept alive their last remaining hope of silverware in this campaign.

Barnes – who came back into the reckoning alongside Maddison, Jannik Vestergaard and Kelechi Iheanacho – made an immediate impact in wintery conditions.

Collecting the ball on halfway, the England winger went unchallenged as he hurried forward into the box and the lack of challenges meant he was allowed to pick his spot, curling delightfully into the corner after 100 seconds.

That was not a prelude to the floodgates opening, though, as Randers, who sit sixth in the Danish top-flight, reacted well to falling further behind in the tie.

The Europa Conference League represents the only chance of silverware this season for Brendan Rodgers' side (Mike Egerton/PA)
The Europa Conference League represents the only chance of silverware this season for Brendan Rodgers' side (Mike Egerton/PA)

Schmeichel made a crucial block to deny Odey, while Bjorn Kopplin, Tosin Kehinde and Vito Hammershoj-­Mistrati were all off-target when well-placed as Leicester were let-off on a few occasions.

Shortly after the resumption led to the ball being squared to Odey and although he did not get the best connection, his scuffed shot was still destined for the top corner only for Schmeichel to paw the effort over.

Randers were then made to pay for their profligacy in the 70th minute when Maddison expertly found the top-corner with a 25-yard free-kick, which left goalkeeper Patrik Carlgren motionless on his line.

Maddison extended the lead even further four minutes later when he bent home from a similar position, this time in open play, following a fluid move from Leicester, making sure they ended a run of four straight away defeats.

That was not in danger when Odey belatedly got on the scoresheet after some help from the pitch led to Schmeichel faltering which only removed a small amount of gloss to proceedings as Leicester ultimately cruised through.

