Home News UK & World

Parents of teenager charged in school shooting to stand trial

By Press Association
February 24 2022, 9.34pm
Ethan Crumbley (David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP)
Ethan Crumbley (David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP)

A judge has ordered the parents of a 15-year-old boy charged with killing four students at his Michigan high school to stand trial on involuntary manslaughter charges.

Rochester Hills District Court Judge Julie Nicholson said following Thursday’s preliminary examination for Jennifer and James Crumbley that she found enough evidence to send their case to circuit court.

Jennifer and James Crumbley (Paul Sancya/AP)

They are accused of making the gun used in the shooting available to the teenager and failing to intervene when he showed signs of mental distress at home and at school.

Ethan Crumbley is charged as an adult with first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, terrorism and gun charges over the November 30 shooting at Oxford High School, about 30 miles north of Detroit.

In addition to the four students slain, six other students and a teacher were wounded.

The gun used in the shooting was given to Ethan Crumbley as an early Christmas present, prosecutors have said.

The Crumbleys’ lawyers have insisted the couple did not know their son might plan an attack and did not make the gun easy to find in their home.

