What the papers say – February 25

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – February 25

By Press Association
February 25 2022, 4.29am
What the papers say – February 25 (PA)
What the papers say – February 25 (PA)

The front pages all focus on the invasion of Ukraine, many accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of having blood on his hands.

The Daily Telegraph‘s headline casts the conflict as the “new cold war”, the i says panic has gripped Ukraine’s “cities under siege” as hundreds of thousands try to flee and The Guardian leads with a photograph of a bloodied woman injured during an airstrike in the eastern city of Chuhuiv.

“Her blood is on his hands” declares The Sun with a small photograph of Mr Putin over one of the injured woman in Chuhuiv and the Daily Mirror runs with the theme of “Her blood… his hands”.

Metro shows the injured woman next to Mr Putin backed up by Adolf Hitler, while the Financial Times reports the invasion is the biggest challenge to European peace in 80 years.

“The bloodshed begins” reads The Independent‘s headline above a photograph of the Chuviuv woman as the Daily Mail says Russia will seize Kyiv “in days”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier