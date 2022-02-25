Russian Daniil Medvedev reflects on ‘rollercoaster day’ ahead of Nadal rematch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Russian Daniil Medvedev reflects on ‘rollercoaster day’ ahead of Nadal rematch

By Press Association
February 25 2022, 9.53am
Daniil Medvedev kept his focus on court on an emotional day (Eduardo Verdugo/AP)
Daniil Medvedev kept his focus on court on an emotional day (Eduardo Verdugo/AP)

Daniil Medvedev ended a “rollercoaster day” by setting up an Australian Open final rematch with Rafael Nadal at the Mexican Open in Acapulco.

Medvedev began Thursday by watching the news from his home country of Russia as the invasion of Ukraine began and then learned he will be world number one next week after Novak Djokovic was beaten by Jiri Vesely in Dubai.

Medvedev managed to keep his focus on the court to beat Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan 6-2 6-3 to earn another crack at Nadal, who he lost an agonising five-set battle to in the final in Melbourne last month.

Regarding the news from Ukraine, Medvedev echoed his countryman Andrey Rublev in voicing his support for peace.

The 26-year-old said at a press conference: “Watching the news from home, waking up here in Mexico, was not easy.

“By being a tennis player, I want to promote peace all over the world. We play in so many different countries. I’ve been in so many countries as a junior and as a pro. It’s just not easy to hear all this news. I’m all for peace.

“In these moments, you understand that tennis sometimes is not that important. It was not easy to play and I’m happy that I managed to win the match, but it was a bit of a rollercoaster day for me.”

Medvedev began the week knowing that winning the title would be enough to overtake Djokovic at the top of the rankings, but the Serbian could not take it all the way, ending his return to the match court by suffering a shock loss to a qualifier ranked outside the top 100.

Medvedev was only aware what the result meant for him when he began to receive congratulatory messages.

“It’s not easy to play a match when you get this news during the day,” he said. “The first goal for me was to still win today because I’m here to try to win every match I play. But it’s definitely some great news.”

Nadal extended his winning start to the season by defeating Tommy Paul 6-0 7-6 (5) for his 13th consecutive victory.

Rafael Nadal celebrates defeating Tommy Paul in Acapulco
Rafael Nadal celebrates defeating Tommy Paul in Acapulco (Eduardo Verdugo/AP)

On his rematch with Medvedev, the Spaniard said: “Everybody knows how difficult the final was in Australia. Tomorrow is going to be another battle. I know he’s playing well, plenty of confidence. I am excited to play that match.”

The other semi-final will pit third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas against British number one Cameron Norrie, who has backed up his title in Delray Beach last week with another excellent run.

The sixth seed was in relentless form against German qualifier Peter Gojowczyk, winning 6-1 6-0.

Cameron Norrie was in fine form against Peter Gojowczyk
Cameron Norrie was in fine form against Peter Gojowczyk (Eduardo Verdugo/AP)

“I used the court to my advantage,” said Norrie. “Very slow, very bouncy conditions. I just made it physical points and made him play one more ball.”

Djokovic, meanwhile, is set for another spell away from the courts, with the unvaccinated 34-year-old currently unable to enter the United States to play in Indian Wells and Miami over the next month.

“I need the match play,” said Djokovic. “I didn’t have many matches at all the last few months. I’ll have to follow the situation, see how it goes. Wherever I get an opportunity to play, I will. Hopefully that will be soon.”

