Pope cancels Florence visit and Ash Wednesday events due to acute knee pain

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pope Francis has cancelled a scheduled Sunday visit to Florence and will not preside over Ash Wednesday commemorations next week because of what the Vatican described as a flare-up of “acute” knee pain.

The Vatican said the 85-year-old was cancelling his participation in the events after his doctors prescribed a period of rest.

The Pope has suffered for several weeks with what he has said is an inflamed ligament in his right knee.

Francis has long suffered from sciatica nerve pain that makes him walk with a pronounced limp, which has become more obvious in recent weeks.