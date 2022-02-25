EU ‘close to agreeing on asset freeze’ on Vladimir Putin and Sergei Lavrov

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
EU 'close to agreeing on asset freeze' on Vladimir Putin and Sergei Lavrov

By Press Association
February 25 2022, 2.14pm
Vladimir Putin (Alexei Nikolsky/AP)
Vladimir Putin (Alexei Nikolsky/AP)

The European Union is “very close to agreement” to freezing the assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin and foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, according to Luxembourg’s foreign minister.

Jean Asselborn said before a meeting of EU foreign ministers to discuss sanctions: “I think we are very close to an agreement, that we will find an agreement here.

“There will be a discussion but I think we agree that Putin and Lavrov, as far as the freezing of assets is concerned, that we will find a consensus here.”

Sergei Lavrov
Sergei Lavrov (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service/AP)

Mr Asselborn said Russia would be damaged by the banking measures.

“We can’t talk everything on this, talk everything down because we don’t have Swift on the list at this moment. Once again: the debate about Swift is not off the table, it will continue.”

EU leaders largely agreed it was too soon to impose a travel ban on Mr Putin and Mr Lavrov because negotiating channels needed to be kept open.

