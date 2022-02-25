Photographer guilty of sexually assaulting aspiring actress 10 years ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Photographer guilty of sexually assaulting aspiring actress 10 years ago

By Press Association
February 25 2022, 2.28pm
West End theatre photographer Pascal Molliere arrives at Southwark Crown Court, south London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
A West End photographer has been found guilty of sexually assaulting an aspiring actress in his studio more than a decade ago.

Pascal Molliere, 55, exploited the woman during an hour-long photoshoot at a warehouse in Fulham, west London, in July 2010.

Jurors at Southwark Crown Court heard he locked the door and was “polite and professional” for the first 15 minutes before kissing and repeatedly groping the victim, then aged 22.

The woman had moved to London to pursue acting and had borrowed money from her mother to pay for portfolio images to publicise herself, the court heard.

Prosecutor Tyrone Silcott said Molliere started out taking headshots but then photographed her from underneath with her legs open, told her she had a “beautiful vagina” and touched her genitals.

After leaving the studio the woman “burst into tears” and told her boyfriend about what had happened, jurors heard.

Her boyfriend branded Molliere an “abhorrent human” and contacted him telling him to delete all the photographs and to refund the money or he would contact the police.

“For her part, she felt uncomfortable and upset,” the prosecutor said.

“After the photoshoot had finished, the defendant kissed her with ‘a full kiss on the mouth’.

“The kiss made her feel sick.”

Mr Silcott told jurors that ahead of the shoot, Molliere asked the woman whether she wanted “to do fashion or sexy shots”.

The woman agreed to bring lingerie because she was interested in modelling and “felt it might be nice to take some photographs for her and her then partner”, he added.

She said she was inspired to report Molliere to the police in 2019 after the #MeToo movement gained momentum.

Molliere denied all counts against him, claiming the incident “absolutely” did not happen and the woman left his studio seeming “elated”.

He said when he received a call from her boyfriend days later, he believed the couple had fallen out over the sexual nature of the pictures.

A jury convicted him of three counts of sexual assault after deliberating for two days.

Molliere, from Hampshire, will return for sentence on 12 April.

Pauline Curtis, from the CPS, said: “In his capacity as a professional photographer Pascal Molliere exploited a young woman who had simply wanted a portfolio of images to help her begin an acting career. She did not consent to any sexual activity. The victim trusted Molliere as a professional photographer, however, that trust was abused while she was in her most vulnerable state.”

She added: “The prosecution case included strong testimony from the brave victim who came to court and gave evidence against her abuser during the trial.

“Sexual offences are some of the most complex cases that we prosecute. I hope these convictions provide the victim with some closure and encourage other victims of such crimes to come forward and report their attackers. The CPS is committed to bringing sexual predators to justice regardless of the time that has passed.”

