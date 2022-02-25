Desperate Ukrainians fleeing across western borders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Desperate Ukrainians fleeing across western borders

By Press Association
February 25 2022, 3.44pm
A woman holds a baby after crossing the border from Ukraine at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Thousands of Ukrainians are fleeing from war by crossing their borders to the west in search of safety. They left their country as Russia pounded their capital and other cities with airstrikes for a second day on Friday. Cars were backed up for several kilometers (miles) at some border crossings as authorities in Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova mobilized to receive them, offering them shelter, food and legal help. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
A woman holds a baby after crossing the border from Ukraine at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Thousands of Ukrainians are fleeing from war by crossing their borders to the west in search of safety. They left their country as Russia pounded their capital and other cities with airstrikes for a second day on Friday. Cars were backed up for several kilometers (miles) at some border crossings as authorities in Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova mobilized to receive them, offering them shelter, food and legal help. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

Thousands of Ukrainians are fleeing war at home by crossing the borders into countries to the west in search of safety as Russia pounded their capital and other cities with air strikes for a second day.

Cars were backed up for several miles at some border crossings as authorities in Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova mobilised to receive them, offering shelter, food and legal help.

They also eased usual border procedures including Covid-19 testing requirements.

POLITICS Ukraine
(PA Graphics)

At a major border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Ukrainians arrived on foot and by car and train and were greeted by Polish authorities and volunteers offering food and hot drinks.

Slovakian police said most of the people arriving at the border were women with children after Ukraine banned men aged 18 to 60 from leaving the country, and this appeared to be the case everywhere.

Some sought to join relatives who had already settled in Poland and other EU nations, whose strong economies have for years attracted Ukrainian workers.

Marika Sipos fled Koson, a village in western Ukraine close to the Hungarian border, arriving early on Friday in Lonya, Hungary.

“We had to leave behind everything, our whole life’s work,” she said, describing it as a “terrible feeling” to leave her property.

Romania Ukraine Invasion
Volunteers prepare sandwiches for refugees crossing the into Romania (Andreea Alexandru/AP)

Erika Barta, arriving from Backi Breg, Ukraine, said she would seek shelter with relatives in Hungary and planned to return when the danger passes.

“It’s not safe at home any more,” she said.

For many the first stop was a train station in Przemysl, a city near Medyka in south-eastern Poland which is a transit point for many.

Ukrainians slept on camp beds and in chairs as they awaited their next moves, relieved for now just to escape the shelling of Kyiv and other places.

Moldova Ukraine Invasion
A humanitarian centre for refugees at the Moldovan border (Aurel Obreja/AP)

Italian premier Mario Draghi spoke in parliament on Friday of the “long lines of cars leaving Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, heading mostly towards EU borders”, and said “it is possible to imagine a huge influx of refugees toward neighbouring European countries”.

“The images we are seeing – of unarmed civilians forced to hide in bunkers and subways – are terrible and bring us back to the darkest days of European history,” he said.

The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, estimated more than 100,000 people were believed to have left their homes in Ukraine and that up to four million people may flee to other countries if the situation escalates.

Hungary, which mobilised its military to help, announced this week that all Ukrainian citizens arriving from Ukraine, and all third-country nationals legally residing there, would be entitled to protection.

The welcome that Poland and Hungary are showing Ukrainians now is very different from the unwelcoming stance they have had to refugees and migrants from the Middle East and Africa in recent years.

Hungary built a wall to keep them out when a million people, many Syrians fleeing war, arrived in Europe in 2015.

Poland is building its own wall at the Belarus border after thousands of mostly Middle Eastern migrants sought to enter in recent months.

Cars arriving at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland
Cars arriving at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

The EU accused Russia-backed Belarus of encouraging that migration to destabilise the EU. Some of the people denied entry into Poland died in forests.

But Ukrainians are a different matter — Europeans who are mostly Christian, and to the Poles, fellow Slavs with similar linguistic and cultural roots.

Transcarpathia, Ukraine’s westernmost region which borders Hungary, is home to about 150,000 ethnic Hungarians, many of whom are Hungarian citizens.

While Russia’s invasion has not yet extended to that area, which is separated from the rest of Ukraine by the Carpathian Mountains, many have decided not to wait for the situation to get worse.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier