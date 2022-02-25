Ralf Rangnick calls on Marcus Rashford to transfer ‘top’ training form to games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ralf Rangnick calls on Marcus Rashford to transfer ‘top’ training form to games

By Press Association
February 25 2022, 10.33pm Updated: February 25 2022, 10.45pm
Marcus Rashford, right, struggling to make an impact against Atletico Madrid (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Ralf Rangnick has challenged Marcus Rashford to rediscover his best form for Manchester United.

The England forward has been in and out of the side since beginning his season in October following shoulder surgery.

He returned to the starting line-up for the midweek Champions League meeting with Atletico Madrid but again struggled to impact the game and was substituted with 15 minutes left.

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick (right) wants Marcus Rashford to replicate his training form in matches (Martin Rickett/PA)

His replacement, Anthony Elanga, duly netted the equaliser, and Rangnick made no attempt to sugar-coat Rashford’s recent form.

“He’s definitely not injured, he definitely has no issues with his shoulder any more,” said the interim manager. “I think we’ve talked a lot about Marcus in the last couple of weeks and I have personally spoken a lot with him.

“It’s with him like with all the other players, it counts if they are on the pitch and they just have to perform. I’m pretty sure that he’s not happy with his performance right now but it doesn’t help if we discuss that every week.

“I don’t see any reason why he shouldn’t be happy. Our results have been good in the last couple of weeks and months, the team itself is in good shape. He’s right now trying to find his best possible shape and performance and we just try to give him a helping hand.

“In training he’s in top form, that’s why I decided to play him, but now it’s about having that transformation from training performance to the competition in the league, and this is the next step that he has to take.”

United face Watford at Old Trafford on Saturday three months after a 4-1 defeat by the Hornets spelled the end of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign as manager.

Manchester United’s 4-1 defeat at Watford proved the end for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (John Walton/PA)

United have lost only once in the Premier League since Rangnick was appointed interim manager a week later but their Champions League qualification hopes have been damaged by a number of draws.

Rangnick said of the Watford loss: “Obviously morale was down, confidence was down, and therefore it was good that Michael Carrick and his coaching staff achieved two good results in the Premier League and one important away win in order to qualify for the knockout stage of the Champions League.
“My job since then was obviously to stabilise the team, to make sure they concede not as many goals as they did until then. We’ve achieved that.

“But obviously as a manager you always want to progress quicker. This is the next step, to make sure that in the next weeks we get more resilient and more stable in our performances.”

