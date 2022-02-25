Dean Smith rues under-par performance as Norwich go down at Southampton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dean Smith rues under-par performance as Norwich go down at Southampton

By Press Association
February 25 2022, 10.56pm
Dean Smith rued his Norwich side’s “six out of 10” performances as they failed to register a shot on target in a disappointing 2-0 defeat at Southampton (Joe Giddens/PA)
Dean Smith rued his Norwich side’s “six out of 10” performances as they managed just one shot on target in a disappointing 2-0 defeat at Southampton.

Che Adams and Oriol Romeu were on target for the home side, who had numerous chances to add to their tally as they extended their unbeaten league run to five games.

Saints took the lead in the 36th minute when Adams bundled the ball over the line before Romeu doubled their tally in the final minutes with a powerful volley for his first goal since October 2020.

“It felt a tough night,” Smith admitted after the final whistle.

“We had too many six out of 10s tonight and if you do that, you’re not going to compete very well in the Premier League.

“It’s our third game on the spin with a defeat. The other two have been decent performances against Man City and Liverpool.

“But we can’t forget we’ve come up against a decent team in Southampton. But the players know they have to be better than they were tonight.”

The Canaries had hauled themselves out of the relegation zone prior to the international break following successive wins over Everton and Watford but Dean Smith’s side now find themselves bottom again and five points from safety.

“I don’t believe it was a backwards step in terms of the mentality and belief of the players, we just didn’t play at a good enough level.”

The three points lifted Southampton above Brighton into 10th place as they built on their comfortable 2-0 win over Everton at the weekend.

“I’m happy, absolutely we knew that these are the toughest wins because everybody expects it and against teams they are so organised and fighting for everything, so it’s not easy,” manager Ralph Hasenhuttl said after the game.

“But the way we managed it today was a massive one I think.

“It didn’t feel that dominant or that clear but we had a lot of good chances where we could score definitely and in the end we needed a set piece with a fantastic shot from Ori (Romeu) to calm the game down and finally I think it was a good game.”

