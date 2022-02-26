DUP Assembly Member Christopher Stalford to be laid to rest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

DUP Assembly Member Christopher Stalford to be laid to rest

By Press Association
February 26 2022, 2.47am
Christopher Stalford (Brian Lawless/PA)
Christopher Stalford (Brian Lawless/PA)

DUP MLA Christopher Stalford is to be laid to rest later following a funeral service at a Belfast church.

The 39-year-old father of four died suddenly last weekend.

His death caused shockwaves across politics, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson among those who paid tribute to the Principal Deputy Speaker of the Stormont Assembly.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said his party was devastated by the loss of “our dear friend and much loved colleague”.

Christopher Stalford death
Christopher Stalford with his wife Laura and mother Karen (Liam McBurney/PA)

Describing him as a loving husband, father and son, Sir Jeffrey said first and foremost their thoughts and prayers are with Mr Stalford’s wife Laura, their four children and wider family.

The funeral service is set to take place at Ravenhill Presbyterian Church in south Belfast on Saturday afternoon, following a private service in the family home.

In a statement, Mrs Stalford and the wider family thanked everyone for their kind messages, which they described as having been a comfort at an incredibly sad time.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]