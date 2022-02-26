Robert Lewandowski backs Poland’s decision to boycott Russia World Cup play-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Robert Lewandowski backs Poland’s decision to boycott Russia World Cup play-off

By Press Association
February 26 2022, 10.23am Updated: February 26 2022, 10.53am
Poland’s Robert Lewandowski has backed a decision not to play Russia (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)
Poland’s Robert Lewandowski has backed a decision not to play Russia (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)

Robert Lewandowski has backed the Polish Football Association’s decision to refuse to play Russia in their upcoming World Cup play-off.

The Poles were due to face Russia in Moscow on March 24 in a play-off semi-final for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Polish FA president Cezary Kulesza said on Twitter on Saturday that Poland will boycott the match in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Retweeting Kulesza’s post, striker Lewandowski wrote: “It is the right decision! I can’t imagine playing a match with the Russian National Team in a situation when armed aggression in Ukraine continues.

“Russian footballers and fans are not responsible for this, but we can’t pretend that nothing is happening.”

The match comes under Path B of European qualifying play-offs, with the winners due to play Sweden or the Czech Republic for a place in the tournament in Qatar.

Earlier this week the football federations of Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic issued a joint statement to say they did not intend to play in Russia and called on governing bodies FIFA and UEFA to offer “alternative solutions”.

Poland has now gone further to state that the country will not take the field against a Russian team.

The tweet from Kulesza read: “No more words, time to act! Due to the escalation of the aggression of the Russian Federation towards Ukraine, the Polish national team does not intend to play the play-off match against Russia.

“This is the only right decision. We are in talks with the federations of Sweden and the Czech Republic to bring forward a common position to FIFA.”

The PA news agency has contacted FIFA for comment.

FIFA, the world governing body, last issued a statement on the matter on Thursday when it said it will “continue to monitor the situation” and issue updates concerning the qualifiers “in due course”.

The statement added: “FIFA condemns the use of force by Russia in Ukraine and any type of violence to resolve conflicts.

“Violence is never a solution and FIFA calls on all parties to restore peace through constructive dialogue. FIFA also continues to express its solidarity to the people affected by this conflict.”

Since then Russia has started to be hit with sanctions from elsewhere, with UEFA stripping the country of this season’s Champions League final. The showpiece club match, due to be played in St Petersburg on May 28, will now be held in Paris.

In Formula One, the Russian Grand Prix scheduled for September has been cancelled and the International Olympic Committee has urged sporting federations with other events planned for Russia or Belarus to do likewise.

Manchester United have also terminated a sponsorship agreement with Russian airline Aeroflot.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]