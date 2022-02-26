Nearly 120,000 Ukrainians have fled Russian invasion, says UN

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Nearly 120,000 Ukrainians have fled Russian invasion, says UN

By Press Association
February 26 2022, 11.34am Updated: February 26 2022, 3.27pm
A Polish border guard assists refugees from Ukraine as they arrive to Poland at the Korczowa border crossing, Poland, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
A Polish border guard assists refugees from Ukraine as they arrive to Poland at the Korczowa border crossing, Poland, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Nearly 120,000 people have so far fled Ukraine into Poland and other neighbouring countries amid the Russian invasion, the UN refugee agency said.

The number is going up fast as Ukrainians grab their belongings and rush to escape from a deadly Russian onslaught on their nation, including an attempt to take the capital Kyiv.

Poland has declared its border open to fleeing Ukrainians, even for those without official documents.

On Saturday a government official also said the country had sent a hospital train to pick up those wounded in the war in Mostyska, western Ukraine, and take them to Warsaw for treatment.

The train departed from the border town of Przemysl and had five carriages adapted to transport the wounded and four stocked with humanitarian aid for Ukraine’s Lviv district.

Some Ukrainian men were reportedly heading back into Ukraine from Poland to take up arms against Russian forces.

Romania Ukraine Invasion
Ukrainians wait to gain entry into Romania (Andreea Alexandru/AP)

“Almost 116,000 have crossed international borders as of right now. This may go up, it’s changing every minute,” said Shabia Mantoo, spokeswoman of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees. “It’s very fluid and changing by the hour.”

The agency expects up to four million Ukrainians could flee if the situation deteriorates further.

Those arriving were mostly women, children and the elderly after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday banned men of military age from leaving the country.

Ms Mantoo said most were heading to neighbouring Poland, Moldova, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia, and even some into Belarus — from where some Russian forces entered Ukraine.

Hungary Ukraine Invasion
Ukrainians wait at a train station in Zahony, Hungary (Anna Szilagyi/AP)

She did not immediately have details on numbers by country, but by far the largest numbers were arriving in Poland, where two million Ukrainians have already settled to work in recent years, driven away by Russia’s first incursions into Ukraine in 2014 and seeking opportunities in the booming economy of the European Union neighbour.

Poland’s government said on Saturday morning that more than 100,000 Ukrainians had crossed the border in the past 48 hours.

At the Medyka border crossing, a line of vehicles waiting to enter Poland stretched nine miles into Ukraine, according to people crossing the border, Polish broadcaster TVN24 reported.

