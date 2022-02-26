Prince George joins parents at the rugby as Kate scores victory over William

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Prince George joins parents at the rugby as Kate scores victory over William

By Press Association
February 26 2022, 6.48pm
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George (PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George (PA)

Prince George joined his parents at the rugby where the Duchess of Cambridge scored a victory over her husband with England’s win against Wales.

The duke and duchess were in direct competition at Twickenham Stadium for what was the first match Kate attended since becoming patron of the Rugby Football Union (RFU).

William, who has been patron of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) since 2016, and Kate are known for their rivalry during sporting engagements and the pair sported their own team scarves on Saturday.

England v Wales – Guinness Six Nations – Twickenham Stadium
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George in the stands (Mike Egerton/PA)

George sat in between his mother and father at the game, and Kate was seen leaning down to talk to her smiley eight-year-old son, while both parents were seen to point things out to him.

The young prince was wearing a navy and red coat, matching his father’s choice of colours, while Kate wore a black and white houndstooth jacket.

Kate will be pleased with the final scoreline which was 23-19 in England’s favour.

Prior to kick-off, the royals were expected to meet Jeff Blackett, president of the RFU, and Gerald Davies, president of the WRU.

The duchess, known for her love of sport, said earlier this month she was “very proud” to become the RFU’s figurehead, a role that used to belong to the Duke of Sussex.

Kate, 40, grew up watching England rugby games with the Middletons, and the family would plan their weekends around international matches.

At an England training session earlier this month, she laughed when player Ellis Genge asked her about the new rivalry with William and admitted it would “make things interesting”.

Kate said: “Ha, yes, what does that mean? We’re terribly competitive.

“The fact we’re now supporting two different teams is going to make things interesting.”

The duchess also told of her children’s enthusiasm for rugby, saying George plays the sport at school and three-year-old Louis likes to be in the “middle of everything”.

She is the first member of the royal family to officially receive one of the Sussexes’ past royal patronages, which they were stripped of post-Megxit.

