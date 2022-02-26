Diplomatic reception at Windsor Castle postponed – Buckingham Palace By Press Association February 26 2022, 7.14pm (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The diplomatic reception which was due to be hosted by the Queen on Wednesday has been postponed. Buckingham Palace said the Queen had accepted the Foreign Secretary’s advice to delay the event, which had been due to take place at Windsor Castle. It is understood the postponement is because of the conflict in Ukraine. The Queen (Steve Parsons/PA) The Queen would have been meeting hundreds of members of the Diplomatic Corps if the event went ahead as planned. In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen has accepted the Foreign Secretary’s advice that the diplomatic reception at Windsor on March 2 should be postponed.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Queen postpones two more virtual audiences following Covid diagnosis Queen holds telephone audience with PM despite Covid Queen expected to hold telephone meeting with PM and virtual audiences this week Queen will carry on with ‘light duties’ despite Covid infection, palace says