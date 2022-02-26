Make preventing violence against women and girls a ‘priority’, police to be told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Make preventing violence against women and girls a ‘priority’, police to be told

By Press Association
February 26 2022, 10.33pm
People turn on their phone torches in Clapham Common, London, for a vigil for Sarah Everard. (Victoria Jones/PA)
Police will be told to make tackling violence against women and girls as much a priority as fighting terrorism, child sexual abuse and serious and organised crime.

Home Secretary Priti Patel is expected to make preventing such attacks a national policing priority, known as a strategic policing requirement (SPR), for forces in England and Wales in an announcement this week.

The move comes after a police watchdog recommended the change as part of a root-and-branch review of the response from forces to violence against women and girls which found “problems, unevenness and inconsistencies” in dealing with the “epidemic” of violence against female victims in the UK.

Then inspector of constabulary Zoe Billingham said it was “vital” violence against women and girls should be within the top three priorities for police forces.

Ms Patel said: “The safety of women and girls is an absolute priority and I do not accept that violence against them is inevitable.

“That is why last year I commissioned an inspection into the police’s response to tackling crimes disproportionately impacting women and girls. The report made for difficult reading, but made a number of suggestions for how government, the police and others can and must do better.

“I am pleased to be accepting its major recommendation – to make tackling violence against women and girls a strategic policing requirement – meaning this will now be a national priority for every single police force in England and Wales.”

SPRs set out the key areas police forces are told to address and topics chief constables as well as police and crime commissioners are expected to focus on.

The decision, which comes as the Government is expected to formally respond to the findings of the report, will provide “clear direction to policing and highlights where police forces need to work together, using their local and regional capabilities, to protect the public”, the Home Office said.

Next week an advertising campaign on television, radio, social media and on billboards focusing on “targeting and challenging perpetrators and harmful attitudes” will also be launched.

The adverts are set to highlight a “series of different forms of violence against women and girls, and the simple acts that anyone can take to challenge perpetrators of abuse”, the Home Office added.

