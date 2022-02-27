Hundreds of road crash victims suffer broken necks, lost limbs or deep wounds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hundreds of road crash victims suffer broken necks, lost limbs or deep wounds

By Press Association
February 27 2022, 9.04am
The number of road crash victims who suffer broken necks, lost limbs and deep wounds has been revealed for the first time (Peter Byrne/PA)
The number of road crash victims who suffer life-changing injuries such as broken necks, lost limbs and deep, penetrating wounds has been revealed for the first time.

Figures published by the Department for Transport (DfT) illustrate the severe consequences of collisions on Britain’s roads.

The statistics analysed by the PA news agency reveal the most severe injuries suffered by road casualties in 2020, broken down into 20 categories.

Among those injuries described as “very serious” or “moderately serious” were:
– Broken neck or back (521 people)
– Severe head injury (399 people)
– Deep penetrating wound (81 people)
– Loss of entire or part of arm or leg (35 people)
– Fractured pelvis or upper leg (786 people)

Whiplash was the most common injury with 13,358 cases, representing nearly a quarter of everyone injured or killed on Britain’s roads in 2020.

Other common injuries described as “slight” or “less serious” include deep cuts (729 people), fractured arms, collarbones or hands (2,403 people) and sprains and strains (9,246).

Severe head injuries were more frequent among injured pedestrians (2%) and cyclists (1.7%) than car occupants (0.3%).

Steve Gooding, director of the RAC Foundation, said: “This breakdown shows just how many people suffer life-changing injuries even though they survive road collisions.

“Putting numbers on the type and extent of injuries being suffered should help us design safer vehicles and roads.”

The figures include periods when road traffic was lighter than normal due to coronavirus restrictions.

They are based on data from police forces using injury reporting systems, which is only around half.

That means the true number of crash victims suffering each type of injury will be much higher.

Mr Gooding urged all police forces to adopt injury reporting systems as they will be “crucial to the success” of the Road Collision Investigation Branch proposed by the DfT to establish the causes of crashes and make safety recommendations.

Jason Wakeford, head of campaigns at road safety charity Brake, said serious injuries from road crashes have “life-changing, long-term impacts for families up and down the country” as they “tear apart lives and livelihoods”.

He continued: “While these figures start to show deeper insight into serious injuries, it’s important that further evidence is collected to better understand the longer-term impacts of road collisions on people, the economy and public services.”

Mr Wakeford stressed the importance of crash victims and their families receiving “proper emotional and practical support”.

