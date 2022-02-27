Germany commits 100 billion euros to new armed forces fund

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Germany commits 100 billion euros to new armed forces fund

By Press Association
February 27 2022, 11.05am Updated: February 27 2022, 11.08am
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (Michael Sohn/AP)
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (Michael Sohn/AP)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said Germany is committing 100 billion euros (£84 billion) to a special fund for its armed forces, raising its defence spending above 2% of GDP.

“It’s clear we need to invest significantly more in the security of our country, in order to protect our freedom and our democracy,” Mr Scholz told a special session of the Bundestag in Berlin on Sunday morning.

The move is a significant one for Germany, which has come under criticism from the United States and other Nato allies for not investing adequately in its defence budget.

Mr Scholz’s announcement is the latest in a series of major shifts in German defence and security policy this weekend in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

On Saturday evening, the German government announced that it would be sending weapons and other supplies directly to Ukraine, which is fighting to stop Russia invading its capital city, Kyiv.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]