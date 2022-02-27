EU to close airspace to Russian airlines and fund delivery of weapons to Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
EU to close airspace to Russian airlines and fund delivery of weapons to Ukraine

By Press Association
February 27 2022, 4.56pm Updated: February 27 2022, 6.14pm
People walk down the boulevard Strasse des 17. Juni ahead of a rally against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in Berlin, Germany (Markus Schreiber/AP)
The European Union plans to close its airspace to Russian airlines, fund weapons purchases to Ukraine and ban some pro-Kremlin media outlets in its latest response to Russia’s invasion, European Commission officials said.

The measures, which commission president Ursula von der Leyen said she expected to be endorsed, would mark the first time the 27-nation bloc finances the purchase and delivery of weapons and equipment to a country under attack.

“Another taboo has fallen. The taboo that the European Union was not providing arms in a war,” said the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

The commission’s plans followed the announcement earlier in the day that Germany was committing 100 billion euros (£84 billion) to a special armed forces fund and would keep its defence spending above 2% of GDP from now on.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, left, and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell make a joint press statement at EU headquarters in Brussels
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell make a joint press statement at EU headquarters in Brussels (Stephanie Lecocq, Pool Photo via AP)

The shift underscored how Russia’s war on Ukraine was rewriting Europe’s post-Second World War security and defence policy in ways that were unthinkable only a few weeks ago.

Anti-war protesters, meanwhile, took to the streets in Berlin, Rome, Prague, Istanbul and other cities – even Russian cities such as Moscow and St Petersburg and in a dozen Belarusian cities – to demand an end to the war, the largest ground offensive on the continent since the Second World War.

Human rights advocates reported that more than 170 people had been arrested in the Belarusian protests, even as the country’s authoritarian leader offered the country’s territory to his ally Russia.

In Minsk, a large pile of flowers kept growing at the building of Ukraine’s embassy.

Tens of thousands of people massed on Sunday in front of Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate, with some carrying posters with slogans such as “Hands off Ukraine,” “Tanks to Windmills” and “Putin, go to therapy and leave Ukraine and the world in peace.”

The EU’s plan to fund weapons purchases was unprecedented and would use millions of euros to help buy air defence systems, anti-tank weapons, ammunition and other military equipment to Ukraine’s armed forces.

It would also supply things such as fuel, protective gear, helmets and first aid kits.

The system might also use EU money to reimburse EU countries that have already sent lethal and non-lethal aid to Ukraine this year, giving an incentive for those countries to invest more in such assistance.

Demonstrators hold signs and wave flags during a protest against the Russian invasion and in solidarity with the Ukrainian people, outside the Russian embassy in Lisbon
Demonstrators during a protest against the Russian invasion and in solidarity with the Ukrainian people outside the Russian embassy in Lisbon, Portugal (Ana Brigida/AP)

To bolster its military training and support missions around the world, the 27-nation bloc has set up a European Peace Facility, a fund with a ceiling of around 5.7 billion euros (£4.8 billion).

Some of the money can be used to train and equip partner countries, including with lethal weapons.

Ms von der Leyen said that beyond the weapons purchases, EU nations would shut down EU airspace for Russians – a decision that more than a dozen EU members had already announced.

“We are proposing a prohibition on all Russian-owned, Russian-registered or Russian-controlled aircraft. These aircraft will no more be able to land in, take off or overfly the territory of the EU,” she said.

She said the EU will also ban “the Kremlin’s media machine. The state-owned Russia Today and Sputnik, as well as their subsidiaries, will no longer be able to spread their lies to justify Putin’s war and to sow division in our union”.

Ms von der Leyen added that the EU will also target Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko for supporting Russia’s widespread military campaign in Ukraine.

“We will hit Lukashenko’s regime with a new package of sanctions,” she said.

On the sanctions front, Japan joined the United States and European nations in cutting key Russian banks from the Swift international financial banking system.

Japan will also freeze assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin and other top Russian officials, while sending 100 million dollars in emergency humanitarian aid to Ukraine, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters.

