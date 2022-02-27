Thomas Tuchel thinks Roman Abramovich’s step back won’t affect his own situation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Thomas Tuchel thinks Roman Abramovich’s step back won’t affect his own situation

By Press Association
February 27 2022, 9.13pm Updated: February 27 2022, 9.26pm
Thomas Tuchel believes Roman Abramovich’s step backwards from Chelsea will not affect his own situation at Stamford Bridge (PA)
Thomas Tuchel believes Roman Abramovich’s step backwards from Chelsea will not affect his own situation at Stamford Bridge (PA)

Thomas Tuchel believes Roman Abramovich’s step backwards from Chelsea will not affect his own situation at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea owner Abramovich handed the “stewardship and care” of the Blues to the club’s foundation trustees in a statement on Saturday night.

The Russian-Israeli billionaire will retain ownership of Chelsea but will not have any input in decision-making at the west London club.

Abramovich has taken a step back in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with several high-profile Russian businessmen already facing UK government sanctions.

Blues boss Tuchel does not anticipate any change to his daily situation at Stamford Bridge, however, with the German still reporting into the existing football structure at the Premier League outfit.

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea were beaten in the final on Sunday
Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea were beaten in the final on Sunday (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Asked how Abramovich’s move would affect him, Tuchel, speaking after Chelsea’s Carabao Cup defeat to Liverpool, replied: “I think that will change nothing for me on a daily basis; this is how I understand it.

“I’m in close contact with Marina (Granovskaia) and Petr Cech to run the first team of football at Chelsea Football Club, to take care of this and give my very best to win football matches.

“This will not change, and I think this will not change after yesterday.”

Abramovich released a statement on Saturday night to reveal his step away from day-to-day influence at Chelsea.

That move leaves chairman Bruce Buck as the most senior figure at Stamford Bridge.

“During my nearly 20-year ownership of Chelsea FC, I have always viewed my role as a custodian of the club, whose job it is ensuring that we are as successful as we can be today, as well as build for the future, while also playing a positive role in our communities,” read Abramovich’s Saturday statement.

“I have always taken decisions with the club’s best interest at heart. I remain committed to these values.

“That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea’s charitable Foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC.

“I believe that currently they are in the best position to look after the interests of the club, players, staff, and fans.”

Abramovich’s step backwards will not have any bearing on any possible UK government sanctions, but was a decision understood to have been taken solely in Chelsea’s interests.

Labour MP Chris Bryant claimed in the House of Commons on Thursday that the UK government should seize Abramovich’s assets and remove the 55-year-old from Chelsea’s ownership.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]