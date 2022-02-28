Cybersecurity key as firms adapt to hybrid working

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Businesses are being urged to make sure workers are “fully up to date” on cybersecurity as companies continue to adapt to hybrid working.

With the Covid pandemic resulting in many more people working from home, the CyberScotland Partnership stressed the importance of online security.

It comes after Police Scotland recorded 14,130 cyber crimes in the past year alone – almost double the total from 2019-20.

Next week is CyberScotland Week 2022, we will be sharing tips and advice to help keep you cyber secure and resilient. Stay tuned!#CSW2022 #CyberScotland pic.twitter.com/6Lwgv0iFID — CyberScotland (@CyberResScot) February 25, 2022

Cyber Scotland week, which runs until March 6, aims to help people improve their online safety.

A total of 92 events are taking place across the week, with events being help both in person and virtually.

Jude McCorry, chair of CyberScotland Partnership, said: “I’m really looking forward to the week ahead.

“With such leading cyber expertise in Scotland, this week is sure to provide insight to people at all levels of knowledge.

“For businesses, it’s critical to ensure systems and staff are fully up to date on cybersecurity as we continue to adapt to hybrid working.

“Anyone who uses the internet will benefit from an attending an event this week. It’s so easy to be a target of online crime and the best way to protect ourselves and those around us is by learning more.”