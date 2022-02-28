Cybersecurity key as firms adapt to hybrid working

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cybersecurity key as firms adapt to hybrid working

By Press Association
February 28 2022, 12.03am
Companies are being urged to ensure staff are up to date with cyber security as firms adapt to hybrid working. (Joe Giddens/PA)
Companies are being urged to ensure staff are up to date with cyber security as firms adapt to hybrid working. (Joe Giddens/PA)

Businesses are being urged to make sure workers are “fully up to date” on cybersecurity as companies continue to adapt to hybrid working.

With the Covid pandemic resulting in many more people working from home, the CyberScotland Partnership stressed the importance of online security.

It comes after Police Scotland recorded 14,130 cyber crimes in the past year alone – almost double the total from 2019-20.

Cyber Scotland week, which runs until March 6, aims to help people improve their online safety.

A total of 92 events are taking place across the week, with events being help both in person and virtually.

Jude McCorry, chair of CyberScotland Partnership, said: “I’m really looking forward to the week ahead.

“With such leading cyber expertise in Scotland, this week is sure to provide insight to people at all levels of knowledge.

“For businesses, it’s critical to ensure systems and staff are fully up to date on cybersecurity as we continue to adapt to hybrid working.

“Anyone who uses the internet will benefit from an attending an event this week. It’s so easy to be a target of online crime and the best way to protect ourselves and those around us is by learning more.”

