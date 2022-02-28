Travellers to New Zealand will no longer need to isolate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Travellers to New Zealand will no longer need to isolate

By Press Association
February 28 2022, 9.16am
Two women embrace after one arrives on a flight from Australia at Auckland International Airport in Auckland (New Zealand Herald via AP)
Two women embrace after one arrives on a flight from Australia at Auckland International Airport in Auckland (New Zealand Herald via AP)

New Zealand is ending a requirement for incoming travellers to isolate themselves as it continues to remove coronavirus border protections in the face of a growing domestic outbreak.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the requirement that vaccinated travellers should isolate for a week after arriving would end on Wednesday.

Initially the changes will apply only to returning New Zealanders, as tourists are still not allowed to visit.

Travellers will still need to test negative for the virus before leaving and after arriving.

“I know this will be welcome news to the members of our team overseas, eager to travel home to see loved ones as soon as possible,” Ms Ardern said. “We can’t wait to see you.”

A traveller returns to his family
John Davis, who hasn’t been back to New Zealand since 2019, is embraced by his daughter Amber Davis, left, and grand-daughter Maddison, right, at Auckland International Airport (New Zealand Herald via AP)

The changes were welcomed by the tourism industry, although leaders wanted more certainty over when tourists could return.

International tourism used to account for about 20% of New Zealand’s foreign income but has evaporated since the pandemic began.

Ms Ardern said her cabinet was considering fully reopening the borders to tourists sooner than the current scheduled date of July for Australians and October for those from elsewhere in the world.

Earlier this month, the government announced it was ending the requirement that most incoming travellers spend time in quarantine hotel rooms run by the military.

For now, that requirement remains for unvaccinated travellers.

Two people hug at an airport
New Zealand is ending a requirement that incoming travellers isolate themselves as it continues to dismantle its coronavirus border protections (New Zealand Herald photograph via AP)

New Zealand enacted some of the world’s strictest border controls when the pandemic began. The measures were initially credited with saving thousands of lives and allowed New Zealand to eliminate or contain several outbreaks.

But the controls have increasingly been viewed as out-of-step in a world where the virus is becoming endemic, and in a country where it is now spreading rapidly.

New Zealand has been recording about 15,000 cases of Covid-19 per day, up from 2,000 just 10 days ago as an outbreak of the Omicron variant spreads.

Some political opponents of Ms Ardern have long called for a loosening of border restrictions and welcomed the move, although they said it should also apply immediately to tourists.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier