Ukrainian president says 16 children have been killed in Russian offensive By Press Association February 28 2022, 10.46am Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Ukraine presidential office/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Ukraine’s president says 16 Ukrainian children have been killed and another 45 have been injured in the Russian invasion. President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message that “every crime, every shelling by the occupiers bring our partners and us even closer”. He hailed the sanctions that the West slapped on Russia, saying they have brought the Russian currency down. I am grateful to Romania for its significant contribution to the defense capabilities of our country. I am grateful to @KlausIohannis for supporting Ukraine's membership in the European Union. We feel the political and defense support of our partners.🇷🇴🤝🇺🇦— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 28, 2022 Mr Zelensky asked the European Union a special quick path to membership. Mr Zelensky said that over 4,500 Russian troops have been killed and called on Russian soldiers to lay down their guns and leave. “Don’t trust you commanders, don’t trust your propaganda, just save your lives,” he said. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Ukraine applies to join EU as first round of peace talks with Russia concludes First round of talks with Russia concludes with more possible, Ukraine says UK ramps up Russia sanctions as Johnson warns Putin of ‘colossal mistake’ Ukrainian protesters in Dublin turn focus to Chinese Embassy