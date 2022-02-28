Primary school children with long Covid ‘more likely to have mental illness’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Primary school children with long Covid ‘more likely to have mental illness’

By Press Association
February 28 2022, 11.26am
(Alamy/PA)
Primary school-aged children with long Covid are significantly more likely to have a mental disorder than those without, according to a survey.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) found pupils from reception to Year 7 suffering long-term effects of the virus were 30% more likely to have at least one probable mental illness.

Parents across the country were sent questions to answer on behalf of their children, with around 1% of primary school pupils estimated to meet the Delphi criteria for long Covid.

The Delphi method defines long Covid as being present if symptoms affecting everyday life continue over a 12-week period or longer.

A total of 8% of primary school-aged pupils were found to have a probable mental disorder and a further 7.6% had a possible mental disorder, according to the figures.

About 30% of children with long Covid presented with a probable mental illness compared with 7.7% without long Covid.

The trend was similar for secondary school pupils – 22.6% compared with 13.6% – but this was not found to be a statistically significant difference.

The ONS added that the analysis does not account for children’s mental health status before having Covid, so causality cannot be inferred.

Around 2.7% of secondary school students met the Delphi criteria for having experienced long Covid and 13.8% overall had a probable mental illness, according to the data.

Among primary and secondary school students, “loss of taste or smell” was the only symptom more prevalent for those with a positive Covid test than those without.

The study also surveyed headteachers about the level of mental health provision in schools, with 87% saying their school had a designated lead for mental health.

Of those with a designated lead, 95% said they felt very or fairly confident that their school was able to implement the activities needed to develop a whole-school approach to mental health.

Lack of time and staff resource pressures were among the reasons listed for not feeling confident in the remaining 5%.

