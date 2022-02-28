I’ve run out of compliments for Harry Kane, there are no words – Son Heung-min

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
I’ve run out of compliments for Harry Kane, there are no words – Son Heung-min

By Press Association
February 28 2022, 12.04pm
Son Heung-min (left) and Harry Kane are Premier League record breakers (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Son Heung-min (left) and Harry Kane are Premier League record breakers (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Son Heung-min has run out of superlatives for his partner in crime Harry Kane after the Tottenham pair became Premier League record breakers.

Son and Kane went into the history books after combining for a 37th goal in the 4-0 victory over Leeds, moving past Chelsea’s Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba.

The pair have been the leading light for Spurs for the last few years, with Kane particularly excelling.

His assist for Son at Elland Road was a sublime ball over the top and the South Korea international is lost for words at how good the England captain is.

“What can I say more about Harry? I think any compliment, I’m gone,” he said. “I can’t say any more words about him. You can say ‘superb’. You can say ‘phenomenal’. It’s not enough for me.

“I’ve played together with him for a long time and I’m still looking at him and thinking, ‘Wow, this is unbelievable’, you know?

“So I think the words are not enough for me. He’s just an unreal player. I’m really happy to work with him every day and playing together is a big honour.”

Their partnership has evolved over the last 18 months as Kane has began to take deeper positions, often being the creator and finding Son with a fine passing range.

But Kane’s prowess in front of goal has remained, making him the best number nine and number 10 in the Premier League.

“When you think a striker is always scoring goals and a number 10 is also making assists, he can do both for two or three seasons,” Son said.

“He wants to improve for himself. This is his ability, he’s so good to watch. He can play number 10, number nine. Whatever we need.

“To have a striker like this is massive. What can I say? What can I say about Harry? He’s doing so well, we’re glad to have him and we can still help him as well to get many goals.

Harry Kane (right) celebrates with Son Heung-min
Son (left) and Kane went into the history books after combining for a 37th goal against Leeds (Mike Egerton/PA)

“He’s a striker and he’s still hungry for goals and big things as a team. We need to help him as well, work for him, create chances for him. This is a team thing.”

Kane would give up all of the personal accolades for winning a trophy with Spurs and the FA Cup is their last chance this season.

They head to Middlesbrough in the fifth round on Tuesday and Son knows his side will need to work hard.

“It’s not just Harry, everyone wants to win. Everyone does,” Son added. “To win a trophy you need to suffer a lot.

“I play for the win. Obviously I want to enjoy playing football but at the end of the day, there’s a winner and a loser.

“This game is a long way from the FA Cup final but everyone, every team wants to win. But who suffers more I think wins.

“It means a lot for me. I’m going to work hard and play hard for the team, for myself, for the club. I think it means a lot. I can’t say what it means to win a trophy for this club. It’s going to be incredible.

“But we need to suffer a lot.”

