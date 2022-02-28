First wave of pandemic deadliest of the three for care homes, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
First wave of pandemic deadliest of the three for care homes, figures show

By Press Association
February 28 2022, 12.13pm Updated: February 28 2022, 1.05pm
Care homes were hit hardest during the first wave of the pandemic, according to the ONS (Aaron Chown/PA)
The first wave of the pandemic was the most fatal of the three in care homes in England, figures suggest, with Covid involved in the deaths of 19,783 residents between March and September.

Covid was involved in the deaths of 19,783 residents between March and September, accounting or 23.2% of fatalities across the period, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

There have been 45,632 deaths involving Covid of people living in care since the pandemic began, according to the data.

Deaths involving Covid-19 of care home residents by week of registration in England and Wales
(PA Graphics)

The ONS said the term “involving Covid” referred to deaths in which Covid was listed anywhere on the death certificate – not just deaths where the virus was found to be a cause.

The first wave was defined as deaths registered from 14 March 2020 to 11 September 2020 while the second was defined as 12 September 2020 to 11 June.

In England, the number of deaths also shot up 43.9% higher than the five-year average in the first wave, but was lower in the second and third waves.

There were 6,035 excess deaths compared with 3,200 deaths below average in the second wave 2,567 deaths below average in the third.

In Wales, the sharpest rise in Covid deaths was registered in the first wave but overall a higher proportion of deaths involved Covid in the second wave. In the first wave 876 deaths were recorded compared with 1,297 in the second.

