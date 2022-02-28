Everton fan admits throwing plastic bottle at Aston Villa’s Matty Cash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Everton fan admits throwing plastic bottle at Aston Villa’s Matty Cash

By Press Association
February 28 2022, 12.37pm
An Everton fan has admitted assaulting Aston Villa footballer Matty Cash with a plastic bottle thrown from his seat (PA)
An Everton fan has admitted assaulting Aston Villa footballer Matty Cash with a plastic bottle thrown from his seat (PA)

An Everton fan has admitted assaulting Aston Villa footballer Matty Cash with a plastic bottle thrown from his seat.

Roger Tweedle, 19, hurled a bottle of Lucozade towards Villa players as they celebrated a goal near the end of the first half of the Premier League match on January 22.

It struck Villa defender Matty Cash in the face and the defendant was seen to raise his arms aloft in the Lower Gwladys Street end in his own celebration.

On Monday, Tweedle, of Cranehurst Road, pleaded guilty at Sefton Magistrates’ Court to throwing a bottle at or towards the playing area.

He also admitted common assault against Cash.

Prosecutor Amanda York said Tweedle was identified by police officers and removed from his seat following the incident.

He was arrested and when interviewed later said he was “not very happy” when the away team scored and celebrated in front of home supporters.

He said he “went along with the crowd” when he raised his arms in the air after the strike from the bottle which contained a small amount of juice.

Ms York said Cash was not injured and did not need any medical treatment.

Tweedle did not realise he had committed an offence when arrested and was remorseful, the court heard.

District Judge James Clarke adjourned proceedings for a pre-sentence report to find out more about the defendant who had no previous convictions.

He told him: “It is a serious matter throwing any bottle, plastic or glass, and it striking someone in the face.

“It is fortunate that no-one had an injury here. The fact that it happened at a football match increases the seriousness.”

An application for a football banning order will be made, said the prosecutor.

Tweedle was granted bail ahead of sentencing on March 24 and must not go within a mile of the Goodison Park ground or attend any regulated football matches.

