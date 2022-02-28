Turkey opposition parties vow to restore parliamentary power and curb presidency

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Turkey opposition parties vow to restore parliamentary power and curb presidency

By Press Association
February 28 2022, 1.34pm
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)

The leaders of six opposition parties in Turkey pledged to bring back parliamentary democracy and scrap the executive presidential system that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan introduced three years ago.

In a ceremony in Ankara, the parties’ leaders put their signatures on a 48-page declaration confirming their resolve to introduce a strengthened parliamentary system should they unseat Mr Erdogan in elections currently scheduled for June 2023.

Mr Erdogan, who has been in office since 2003, first as prime minister and as president since 2014, inaugurated a presidential system in 2018 that abolished the office of the prime minister and concentrated most powers in the hands of the president.

The office of the president had been a largely ceremonial post until then.

The opposition has blamed Turkey’s woes, including an economic downturn and an erosion of rights and freedoms, on Mr Erdogan’s system which they say amounts to a “one-man rule”.

The presidential system was narrowly approved in a 2017 referendum and was installed following elections in 2018.

The Bosphorus in Istanbul, (Emrah Gurel/AP)
The Bosphorus in Istanbul, (Emrah Gurel/AP)

The new system envisioned by the six opposition parties would revive the office of the prime minister and restore the president’s largely symbolic powers, party officials said during the ceremony.

It foresees a greater separation of powers, including an increased legislative and oversight role for the parliament, and an independent judiciary.

It also promises transparency and greater rights and freedoms, including women’s rights.

The declaration was signed by Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the head of the main opposition Republican People’s Party; Meral Aksener from the nationalist Good Party; Temel Karamollaoglu from the conservative Felicity Party; Gultekin Uysal from the Democrat Party; Democracy and Progress Party’s Ali Babacan; and Future Party’s Ahmet Davutoglu.

Mr Davutoglu and Mr Babacan were co-founders of Erdogan’s ruling party and served in top positions before breaking away from the movement in criticism of Erdogan’s policies.

Turkey’s second largest opposition party, the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party, was excluded from the declaration.

The government accuses the party of links to outlawed Kurdish militants and many of its members, including its former leaders, have been imprisoned.

Mr Erdogan has in the past accused the Republican People’s Party of siding with “terrorists”.

