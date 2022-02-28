Anger as trees including one planted by Belfast Lord Mayor felled in flood move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Anger as trees including one planted by Belfast Lord Mayor felled in flood move

By Press Association
February 28 2022, 1.54pm Updated: February 28 2022, 2.08pm
Resident Lis McKee sits on a felled tree after a final tree clearance started on the Lockview area of Stranmillis in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
Resident Lis McKee sits on a felled tree after a final tree clearance started on the Lockview area of Stranmillis in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

A tree planted for Belfast’s first female Lord Mayor on the banks of the Lagan has been felled as part of a flood alleviation scheme.

The tree, planted by Grace Bannister, is one of several that has been felled as part of the Belfast Tidal Flood Alleviation Scheme to protect 1,500 homes and properties from tidal flooding.

The latest trees to be felled are in the Lockview area of Stranmillis in south Belfast.

Save Our Lagan campaigner Sue-Ann Harding
Save Our Lagan campaigner Sue-Ann Harding holds a banner at the Lockview area of Stranmillis (Liam McBurney/PA)

Local residents have criticised what they have termed as a lack of assessment of the environmental impact of the scheme.

Sue-Ann Harding said she believes the latest trees were cut down early on Monday morning due to the opposition of local residents.

“Our issue is not that those four trees had to come down, our issue is that previously a row of 90-year-old trees came down and they are chopping or at least trimming more,” she told the PA news agency.

“Our issue is that they haven’t done a full environmental impact assessment on the scheme as a whole, and those trees became a focus for the scale of destruction that can happen during the course of this infrastructure and they haven’t taken proper environmental assessment of the impact of the scheme.”

Northern Ireland remains the only part of the UK which does not have its own independent Environmental Protection Agency.

Felled trees
The trees were felled as part of the NI Department of Infrastructure Belfast Tidal Flood Alleviation Scheme (Liam McBurney/PA)

More than 570 people have signed an online petition calling for such an agency to be set up in the region.

Ms Harding said without an independent Environmental Protection Agency issues such as trees, habitats, biodiversity, air pollution and wildlife corridors do not have to be taken into account.

“To me that’s really worrying. This scheme is a long term scheme, it’s being put in to prevent floods that they predict will happen because of tidal surges and rising sea levels over the next few decades.

“So this is a scheme they want to last for decades because of climate change yet they’re not obliged to take into account the environmental impact of what they’re doing,” she said.

“They don’t have to do a full environmental assessment, so they don’t.

“This scheme is going to continue, there are other major trees earmarked for destruction. That’s worrying and also absurd – cutting down trees to put in a scheme to prevent floods which are being caused by climate change which is being caused by the cutting down of trees.”

Responding, the Department for Infrastructure said it has “carefully considered expert advice about alternative routes and construction methodologies for a flood wall on this stretch of the Lagan”.

“This work is necessary to facilitate the construction of this critical project which will protect the lives and properties of people who live in the Stranmillis area from tidal flooding. Failure to remove these trees would lead to another year of increased flood risk for this community,” it said.

“The department fully values the environment and seeks to nurture and develop it as part of our work.

“Areas where trees and shrubs have to be removed to facilitate the works are to be reinstated with similar species where possible, and where it is not possible to reinstate in the original location, some compensatory planting will be undertaken in suitable areas subject to the agreement of the appropriate landowners.

“A replacement tree will be planted close to this location and dedicated to the former Lord Mayor Grace Bannister.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]