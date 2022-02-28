Chris Licht named as new head of CNN channel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chris Licht named as new head of CNN channel

By Press Association
February 28 2022, 4.39pm
Chris Licht attends The Hollywood Reporter’s annual most powerful people in media cocktail reception (Evan Agostini/AP)
Chris Licht, most recently Stephen Colbert’s top producer at CBS, was appointed as the new head of CNN, where he is expected to take over in May.

Licht’s expected appointment to replace Jeff Zucker as chief of CNN was widely reported over the weekend.

Before moving into late-night TV, Licht was the chief executive behind the CBS This Morning news programme and Morning Joe on MSNBC.

The appointment was made by David Zaslav, Discovery chief executive, who is expected to take over the merged company when Discovery’s acquisition of CNN parent WarnerMedia is approved this spring.

Mr Zaslav called Licht a “dynamic and creative producer, an engaging and thoughtful journalist, and a true news person”.

The CNN logo is displayed at the entrance to the CNN Centre in Atlanta (Ron Harris/AP)
He said Licht is “a highly principled individual who is trusted, hard-working and makes every organisation stronger, more innovative and more cohesive”.

Zucker was forced out earlier this month, after admitting that he had violated corporate rules by not revealing his romantic relationship with a CNN marketing executive, Allison Gollust.

Ms Gollust later exited the company, too.

Licht, in a statement, promised to uphold and build upon CNN’s legacy.

“I am looking forward to returning to my journalism roots,” he said.

