Government moves to bring in licensing to administer Botox and fillers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Government moves to bring in licensing to administer Botox and fillers

By Press Association
February 28 2022, 10.34pm
The Government wants to introduce a licensing scheme to ensure consistent standards for practitioners of Botox and fillers as well as hygiene and safety standards for premises (David Parry/PA)
The Government wants to introduce a licensing scheme to ensure consistent standards for practitioners of Botox and fillers as well as hygiene and safety standards for premises (David Parry/PA)

People providing Botox or fillers would need a licence under new Government plans to protect patients from botched cosmetic procedures.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid outlined his commitment to making it an offence to perform such non-surgical work without a licence, saying “far too many people have been left emotionally and physically scarred” when things have gone wrong.

The Department of Health said an amendment to the Health and Care Bill, due to be tabled on Tuesday, would give the Health Secretary the power to introduce a licensing regime for such procedures.

The “scope and details” of the regulations will be “determined via extensive engagement including a public consultation”, the department said.

The licensing scheme would aim to bring in consistent standards that people carrying out non-surgical cosmetic procedures must meet, as well as setting out hygiene and safety standards for premises.

Mr Javid said: “While most of those in the aesthetics industry follow good practice when it comes to patient safety, far too many people have been left emotionally and physically scarred after botched cosmetic procedures.

“I am committed to protecting patient safety by making it an offence for someone to perform these cosmetic procedures without a licence.

“We’re doing all we can to protect patients from potential harm, but I urge anyone considering a cosmetic procedure to take the time to think about the impact on both their physical and mental health and ensure they are using a reputable, safe and qualified practitioner.”

Minister for Patient Safety Maria Caulfield said the spread of images online via social media has led to a rise in demand for Botox and fillers and there had been a subsequent increase in people suffering the consequences of badly-performed procedures.

She said: “While these can be administered safely, we are seeing an unacceptable rise in people being left physically and mentally scarred from poorly performed procedures.

“Today’s amendment is the next step on the road to effective regulation of non-surgical cosmetic procedures in England.”

It follows new legislation making it illegal to give such treatments to under-18s, and banning adverts – including social media, influencer advertising and traditional advertising – for cosmetic procedures which target people in that age group.

Details on the public consultation on non-surgical cosmetic procedures are expected to be set out at a later date.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]