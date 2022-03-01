Child abuse images helpline sees number of calls double

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Child abuse images helpline sees number of calls double

By Press Association
March 1 2022, 12.04am
The number of people contacting a helpline over concerns about viewing child abuse images online doubled last year (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The number of people contacting a helpline over concerns about viewing child abuse images online doubled last year (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The number of people contacting a helpline to stop them or another person viewing child abuse images online more than doubled last year.

A total of 165,225 people contacted Stop It Now! by phone or online with concerns about their own behaviour or that of someone close to them in 2021, up from 79,868 the previous year.

This included 2,714 users of MindGeek sites, the company that owns Pornhub, who visited the helpline website after receiving a warning about searching for sexual images of under-18s.

Those seeking help said increased isolation, unemployment and a rise in the amount of pornography they were viewing fuelled the offending.

Helpline director Donald Findlater said children are harmed by abuse images being viewed
Helpline director Donald Findlater said children are harmed by abuse images being viewed (Stop It Now!/PA)

Donald Findlater, director of the Stop It Now! helpline, said: “Mostly, the tens of thousands of people in the UK viewing sexual images of children online don’t conform to the stereotypes – they are our friends, family, neighbours and colleagues.

“Many of the people contacting our helpline started out simply looking on mainstream adult pornography sites.

“Some don’t know the law and need it spelling out. A few are struggling with a long-standing sexual interest in children and think that looking at ‘only pictures’ is a way of managing that interest.

“Everyone needs to know that looking at sexual images and videos of under-18s is illegal; that children are harmed by it; that serious consequences await those involved in it; but that our helpline and website give anonymous, and confidential, support and advice to stop and stay stopped.”

Michael Sheath from the Lucy Faithfull Foundation said those seeking help have often been led down 'a dark path' by isolation and stress
Michael Sheath, from the Lucy Faithfull Foundation, said those seeking help have often been led down ‘a dark path’ by isolation and stress (Stop It Now!/PA)

An increasing number of young men are contacting the helpline, which is run by child sexual abuse prevention charity the Lucy Faithfull Foundation.

Michael Sheath, an expert in child sexual abuse prevention for the helpline, said: “There are a lot of stereotypes when it comes to what a typical offender looks like, but the people we speak with aren’t always who you would expect.

“Often they’re everyday people, whose feelings of isolation, stress and general uncertainty, over the last year in particular, has led them down a dark path.

“We’re currently seeing a rise in the number of young men seeking help, typically following habitual pornography consumption which has, over time, led them to seek illegal content online.

“Recognising those triggers and warning signs, and reaching out for help, can mean that offending is prevented.

“It may feel hard to stop, but it is possible, and it is easier to stop with confidential help than on your own.”

In the year to March 2021, police arrested more than 9,000 people for viewing child abuse images online, and safeguarded more than 12,000 children.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for child protection, Deputy Chief Constable Ian Critchley, said: “Behind each of these images is a real child who is being abused, and every view only creates more demand for these appalling offences.

“This is not a victimless crime and it is vital that anyone worried about what they are doing online comes forward and seeks help.

“The tools we use to track down those responsible are better than ever, and will continue to develop in response to new technology.

“We are committed to targeting the perpetrators of these crimes and bringing them to justice. If you think you can’t be found, you’re wrong.

“Just like the harm to victims, the consequences of offending can last a lifetime – you could lose your job, your family, and will be imprisoned and registered as a sex offender.

“Anyone worried about their own or a loved one’s online behaviour should seek support from the Stop It Now! helpline. You can stop your behaviour before it’s too late – or we will do our utmost to stop you.”

– The Stop it Now! Helpline is on 0808 1000 900 or at https://www.stopitnow.org.uk/

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier