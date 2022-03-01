William and Kate to visit Wales to mark St David’s Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
William and Kate to visit Wales to mark St David’s Day

By Press Association
March 1 2022, 2.47am
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit Wales on St David’s Day to celebrate the nation’s people and culture – and try their hand at making a Welsh delicacy.

William and Kate will roll up their sleeves and join young people at the Blaenavon Hwb, a community-focused youth centre, to make the teatime treat of Welsh cakes.

Like many South Wales valley towns, Blaenavon has had to overcome economic hardship in the last 30 years – and the Hwb aims to help the next generation reach its potential by providing a space for learning and supporting vulnerable young people.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will celebrate Wales’ people and culture during their visit (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The duke and duchess will also take the opportunity to celebrate an important historical moment as they “plant a tree for the Jubilee” in Blaenavon as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy, an initiative created to celebrate the Queen’s 70-year reign.

The couple will also tour Pant Farm near Abergavenny where Gary and Jess Yeomans produce milk, from dairy goats, used by a local cheese makers.

Representatives of the wider farming sector, both in Wales and the UK, will meet William and Kate to discuss the importance of agriculture to the local economy and the couple will later visit Abergavenny Market to learn first-hand about the significance of local suppliers.

