Russian sports organisations face heavy toll of mounting sporting sanctions By Press Association March 1 2022, 4.34am FIFA have teamed up with UEFA to kick Russia out of all national and club competitions due to the invasion of Ukraine (Martyn Ziegler/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]] More from The Courier Russia pressed to halt attack on Ukraine at rare UN sessions PM says Putin will ‘feel the consequences’ for Ukraine invasion as he heads east Louis Tomlinson scraps concerts in Russia and Ukraine over ‘needless war’ Nikita Mazepin’s Formula One future expected to top agenda at emergency meeting