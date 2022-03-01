What the papers say – March 1

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

What the papers say – March 1

By Press Association
March 1 2022, 5.03am
What the papers say – March 1 (PA)
What the papers say – March 1 (PA)

Russia’s violent attack on Ukraine is splashed across the nation’s front pages today, many of them featuring images of children who have been killed during the war.

The Daily Telegraph, Metro, The Daily Mirror and the Daily Express all carry the same confronting image of medics trying to save a six-year-old girl who later died in hospital. According to the newspapers, she was killed during Russia’s  “indiscriminate shelling” of Ukrainian cities. The photograph shows a crying woman covered in blood and holding a pink hat who is believed to be the child’s mother. Also featured in the splashes are the words of the doctor who tried to save her, “Show this to Putin”.

The Times also leads with the story of the killed six-year-old girl, featuring her lying on a gurney beside her wounded father as a paramedic tries in vain to save her. “Barbaric strikes on Ukraine”, the paper declares.

The Sun‘s front page is dominated by another child-victim of the Russian invasion with the headline “Her name was Polina”. According to the paper the ten-year-old girl was shot dead along with her parents in Kyiv.

“Humanity and Putin’s inhumanity” reads the Daily Mail‘s front accompanied by a photo of three young refugees with a fiery scene of Kyiv caused by Russian missiles.

i uses the same photo on its front page, reporting that “Putin bombs civilians”, along with claims from UK intelligence offices that the Kremlin “underestimated Ukrainian army’s ability to withstand land warfare”.

The Financial Times carries an image of a burnt-out shell of tank in a suburban street with the headline “Russian rockets pound Kharkiv”.

“Allies fear Putin will turn to ‘indiscriminate’ attacks” The Independent writes, adding that peace talks between Russia and Ukraine failed to make any breakthrough.

Russia’s “deadly raids” are defying “peace talks and sanctions”, The Guardian reports.

And the Daily Star splashes with a rare moment of humour that has emerged  from the war-zone and gone viral online, showing screenshots of a video which appears to depict a farmer using his tractor to steal a Russian tank that was left unattended.

