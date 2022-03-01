Man kills three daughters, one other and himself at California church

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man kills three daughters, one other and himself at California church

By Press Association
March 1 2022, 5.35am
A man shot and killed his three daughters, their chaperone and himself during a supervised visit on Monday at a church in Sacramento, California, authorities said (Rich Pedroncelli/AP)

A man shot and killed his three daughters, their chaperone and himself during a supervised visit at a church in Sacramento, California, authorities said.

Deputies responding to reports of gunfire around 5pm found five people dead, including the gunman, at the church in the Arden-Arcade neighbourhood, said sergeant Rod Grassmann with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The victims included three girls, aged nine, 10 and 13, Mr Grassmann said.

The gunman was estranged from his daughters’ mother, who had a restraining order against him, sheriff Scott Jones said.

Investigators believe the shooting happened during a supervised visit with the children and that the fourth victim was their chaperone.

The gunman’s name was not immediately released, but officials said he was 39-years-old.

An employee of The Church In Sacramento heard the gunshots and called 911, Mr Grassmann said, adding officials are investigating it as a domestic violence incident.

Officials did not know if the family members belonged to the the church, which sits on a mostly residential block near a commercial area east of downtown Sacramento.

The Church In Sacramento caters to English, Chinese and Spanish worshippers, according to its website. No events for Monday were listed on its online calendar.

Governor Gavin Newsom said his office was working with local law enforcement.

“Another senseless act of gun violence in America — this time in our backyard. In a church with kids inside. Absolutely devastating,” Mr Newsom said on Twitter.

