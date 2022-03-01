Toshiba chief executive steps down amid restructuring efforts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Toshiba chief executive steps down amid restructuring efforts

By Press Association
March 1 2022, 7.54am
(AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)
(AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)

Toshiba chief executive Satoshi Tsunakawa is stepping down as the embattled Japanese technology giant seeks to restructure and restore its reputation.

Mr Tsunakawa will be replaced by Taro Shimada, an executive officer and corporate senior vice president, under a decision made at a board meeting on Tuesday, the Tokyo-based company said.

Mr Shimada was an executive at Siemens, in Japan and the US, before joining Toshiba in 2018, working in its digital operations.

He faces the challenge of leading a restructuring plan which has drawn criticism from shareholders. In February, Toshiba said it planned to split into two companies, one focused on infrastructure and the other on devices.

Japan Toshiba
Satoshi Tsunakawa (Shizuo Kambayashi/AP)

Mr Shimada said he takes pride in being the first CEO with a background in digital technology and hopes that will be a plus for Toshiba’s energy business.

“I have been at Toshiba for only three years, but I love Toshiba,” he said.

Asked about how he hoped to win over critical shareholders, he said he had learned while working in the US about the importance of communicating as equals, referring to the expression “put yourself in someone else’s shoes”.

The restructuring proposal is still subject to shareholder and regulatory approval. An extraordinary shareholders’ meeting is set for March 24, when the plan will be put to a vote.

Toshiba officials told reporters the management change was timed to happen before that, although it was unclear how that might help win over shareholders.

The firm scrapped an earlier proposal for a three-way split, which was not popular with shareholders, including foreign funds.

Approval for Tuesday’s personnel changes, including a resignation of another board member, and the nomination of two others, will be sought in a shareholders’ meeting in June, Toshiba said.

The firm was one of Japan’s most revered brands but has been struggling since the Fukushima nuclear disaster in March 2011. A tsunami sent three reactors into meltdown, spewing radiation over an area that is still partly a no-go zone.

Toshiba is involved in the decommissioning effort, which will take decades.

The company’s reputation was also tarnished by an accounting scandal which involved books being doctored for years.

Nobuaki Kurumatani resigned last year as Toshiba president and Mr Tsunakawa took the helm. Mr Kurumatani had headed global fund CVC Capital Partners’ Japan operations and became CEO in 2018.

Mr Tsunakawa said he had accomplished his mission of handing over the leadership to the next generation and hoped Toshiba’s shareholders, customers and employees would agree with the proposed restructuring plan.

“I am confident I was able to hand over the leadership toward Toshiba’s evolution into the future,” he told reporters in an online news conference.

He defended the decision to appoint Toshiba people, not outsiders, to senior positions, stressing that the company needs to change from within. This may be Toshiba’s last chance to fix its reputation and brand power as a technology company and win back trust, he said.

Founded in 1875, Toshiba was a manufacturing pioneer for everything from electric rice cookers to laptop computers. It also invented flash memory, although that division was sold off as its fortunes tumbled.

