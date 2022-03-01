Corridors for civilians to leave Mariupol set up with imminent attack expected By Press Association March 1 2022, 10.41am Apartment buildings are seen in city of Mariupol, Ukraine (Sergei Grits/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The separatist forces in Donetsk say they have established two corridors for the evacuation of civilians from Mariupol, an indication that a large attack on the key Azov Sea port could be imminent. Eduard Basurin, a spokesman for the separatists’ military, said civilian safety of movement is guaranteed until Wednesday in the corridors. A pregnant woman and children sit on a bench in the improvised bomb shelter in a sports centre, which can accommodate up to 2000 people, in Mariupol, Ukraine (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP) Mariupol, an industrial centre, is seen as a key target for Russian forces for its economic value and its location. Its capture would help Russia establish a land corridor between Crimea and the Russian mainland. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Russia takes aim at crowded cities as Kremlin vows to ‘continue peace talks’ Ukraine invasion: Global petition launched to try ‘war criminal’ Vladimir Putin Russia takes aim at urban areas in assault on Ukraine No Nato allies are considering a no-fly zone over Ukraine, Boris Johnson says