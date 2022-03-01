Fugitive Briton accused of laundering £1bn arrested in Spain while walking dogs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fugitive Briton accused of laundering £1bn arrested in Spain while walking dogs

By Press Association
March 1 2022, 11.39am Updated: March 1 2022, 11.52am
The National Crime Agency said one of their most wanted fugitives has been arrested after nearly nine years on the run. (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

A British woman who has been on the run for nearly nine years amid accusations that she laundered £1 billion as part of a VAT fraud has been arrested while walking her dogs in Spain.

Sarah Panitzke, 47, was held in Catalonia on Sunday and is claimed by Spanish authorities to be the only member of a crime gang who remained free, with 16 people already jailed.

She is accused of laundering money through companies in Spain, Andorra and Dubai for a group that bought mobile phones abroad without VAT and resold them in the UK.

Panitzke, originally from Fulford, near York, has appeared in a Spanish court and is in custody while extradition proceedings begin, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

She vanished in May 2013 while facing trial for money laundering, and was convicted and sentenced in her absence to eight years in prison.

Sarah Panitzke being arrested by Spanish police (Guardia Civil/PA)

NCA international deputy director Tom Dowdall said: “Sarah Panitzke has been on the run for almost nine years. Given the length of time, she might have thought we had stopped searching, but she remained on our radar.

“Joint working between UK law enforcement and our partners in Spain led to her being apprehended, and we will now seek her extradition back to the UK to serve her prison sentence.

“This should serve as a warning to others on our most wanted list – we will not rest until you are captured, no matter how long it takes.”

Panitzke had been the subject of a number of most wanted appeals to find fugitives since she vanished.

Sarah Panitzke is led away by officers following her arrest in a small Spanish town on Sunday (Guardia Civil/PA)

The Spanish Guardia Civil said she was tracked down to a town near Barcelona in 2015, but she became aware of the police operation to arrest her, so disguised herself and managed to flee.

In February this year, she was tracked down to the small town of Santa Barbara in Tarragona, which has only around 4,000 inhabitants, and put under surveillance until her arrest.

Simon York, director of the Fraud Investigation Service, HMRC, said: “Sarah Panitzke was one of Britain’s most wanted tax fugitives.

“She played a pivotal role in a multimillion-pound VAT fraud and moved millions through offshore bank accounts.

“Panitzke thought she had put herself outside of the reach of HMRC, but through our work with UK law enforcement and international partners we have tracked down another tax fugitive. No tax criminal is beyond our reach.”

