TV tower in Kyiv hit by several explosions, Ukraine parliament says By Press Association March 1 2022, 4.48pm Ukrainian servicemen ride on top of an armuored personnel carrier speeding down a deserted boulevard during an air raid alarm, in Kyiv, Ukraine (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

The TV tower in Ukraine's capital Kyiv has been hit, according to the country's parliament. The parliament posted a photo of clouds of smoke around the tower.

Russian forces have just fired at the #Kyiv TV Tower.#StandWithUkraine #StopRussia #StopPutinNOW pic.twitter.com/Prf3WMB4gt— Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (@ua_parliament) March 1, 2022

Local media reported that there were several explosions. It was also reported that Ukrainian TV channels stopped broadcasting shortly afterward.