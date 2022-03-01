In Pictures: Pancake races and unusual ball games mark Shrove Tuesday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
In Pictures: Pancake races and unusual ball games mark Shrove Tuesday

By Press Association
March 1 2022, 5.05pm Updated: March 1 2022, 5.12pm
A boy chorister of Winchester Cathedral takes part in the Shrove Tuesday pancake race at Winchester Cathedral (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A choristers’ pancake race and ball games with a twist were among the events held across the UK to mark Shrove Tuesday.

The Atherstone Ball Game, in Warwickshire, honours a match played between Leicestershire and Warwickshire in 1199, when teams used a bag of gold as a ball.

Players take part in the Atherstone Ball Game in Warwickshire (Joe Giddens/PA)
The game dates back to 1199 (Joe Giddens/PA)
The original match was won by Warwickshire (Joe Giddens/PA)

In Winchester, choristers in their robes were among those contesting the traditional pancake race.

The mayor of Winchester, councillor Vivian Achwal, takes part in the Shrove Tuesday pancake race at Winchester Cathedral (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Runners in fancy dress also took part (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Choristers celebrate after one of their teams won the pancake race (Andrew Matthews/PA)

In Derbyshire, the Royal Shrovetide Football Match was held in Ashbourne.

The rough-and-tumble match sees two teams battling to get the ball to goals three miles apart in a relatively lawless rugby/football hybrid that dates back centuries.

Players take part in the Royal Shrovetide Football Match in Ashbourne (Jacob King/PA)
The town has hosted the match for centuries (Jacob King/PA)
The event remains a competitive affair (Jacob King/PA)

