Russian and Belarusian tennis players allowed to compete under neutral flag

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Russian and Belarusian tennis players allowed to compete under neutral flag

By Press Association
March 1 2022, 7.13pm
New world number one Daniil Medvedev will next compete under a neutral flag (Eduardo Verdugo/AP)
New world number one Daniil Medvedev will next compete under a neutral flag (Eduardo Verdugo/AP)

Russian and Belarusian tennis players will be allowed to continue competing under a neutral flag but both countries have been barred from the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup.

Tennis’ governing bodies have stopped short of following other sports by preventing athletes from both countries competing following the invasion of Ukraine.

But players, including new men’s world number one Daniil Medvedev, must compete under a neutral flag until further notice and the Russian and Belarus Tennis Federations have both been suspended by the International Tennis Federation.

That means, as things stand, Russian teams will not be able to defend their Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup titles later this year, while Belarus’ Davis Cup play-off against Mexico – scheduled for this weekend – will not take place.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin Cup, a joint WTA and ATP tournament due to be held in Moscow in October, has been suspended.

A joint statement from the governing bodies read: “A deep sense of distress, shock and sadness has been felt across the entire tennis community following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in the past week.

“Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine and we commend the many tennis players who have spoken out and taken action against this unacceptable act of aggression. We echo their calls for the violence to end and peace to return.

“The safety of the tennis community is our most immediate collective priority.

“The focus of the WTA and ATP in particular in recent days has been on contacting current and former players and other members of the tennis community from Ukraine and neighbouring countries, to check on their safety and offer any assistance.

“The international governing bodies of tennis stand united in our condemnation of Russia’s actions.”

Former player Sergiy Stakhovsky, whose most famous result was beating Roger Federer at Wimbledon in 2013, has travelled to Ukraine to join the resistance effort.

He told BBC Radio Four: “I know how to use the gun. If I’ll have to, I’ll have to. I’m still not sure how I’ve done it.

“I know that it’s extremely hard on my wife. My kids don’t know that I’m here. They don’t understand war. They’re too little to understand what’s going on.”

Current Ukrainian number one Elina Svitolina will now take to the court to face Russian opponent Anastasia Potapova in the Monterrey Open in Mexico, later on Tuesday.

Svitolina, the top seed at the WTA tournament, put out a statement on Monday saying she would not play against any Russian or Belarusian opponents unless all national emblems, flags and colours were removed.

Svitolina said she took her stance because she felt tennis’ governing bodies were not doing enough to support Ukraine and sanction Russia and Belarus.

“In the tennis community, more should have been done,” she told ITV News. “Today is already six days that serious and horrible things are happening in Ukraine.

“That’s why I decided to make a move because I didn’t feel enough support from our tennis community. As Ukrainians, we couldn’t sit silent anymore in feeling so much pain.”